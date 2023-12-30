Bomb threat to Nava Kerala Sadas to be held in Thrikkakara on Jan 1

Kochi: Thrikkakara police on Saturday registered a case after receiving an anonymous bomb threat against the state government's public outreach programme Nava Kerala Sadas to be held in the Thrikkakara constituency on January 1.

The letter was received in the office of Ernakulam additional district magistrate (ADM) threatening to plant a bomb at the venue. The threat letter is prefaced by saying that they are old communists. The authorities promptly handed it over to the Thrikkakara police under the Kochi city commissionerate.

Police said that the seal and signature on the letter were unclear, prompting them to seek the assistance of forensic experts for a detailed examination, reported PTI.

"The case has been registered under various sections of the Kerala Police Act which deal with offences like spreading fear and enmity in society," Thrikkakara ACP P V Baby told to Onmanorama.

The Nava Kerala Sadas at the Thrikkakara constituency was postponed following the death of CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran. The police have registered a case based on the letter, and an investigation to find the source of the letter is in progress.

