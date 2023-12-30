Kerala power body restores 4 cost-effective external purchase deals

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC) has restored four power agreements, enabling the purchase of 445 megawatts of electricity from sources outside the state. The agreements were quashed by ERC last May, citing procedural lapses to purchase electricity at the rate of Rs 4.29 per unit. The current nod for these pacts came after the state government’s petition to ERC for the agreement restoration.

As part of the deal, Jhabua Power has engaged in two agreements, one for 115 MW and another for 10 MW, with the state. Additionally, Jindal Power holds an agreement for 150 MW, while Jindal India Thermal Power has secured a 100 MW agreement. The ERC has instructed these entities to immediately deliver the power as well.

Among these, Jindal Power has already informed that it will continue to supply 150 MW in future. The ERC has further instructed the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to verify whether these power producers are adhering to its directive and to submit a report accordingly. Companies violating the directive may face blacklisting.

It was in October, that the Kerala cabinet urged ERC to review its decision to quash the power purchase agreements. The KSEB also made a similar plea in this regard.