SFI burns 30-ft effigy of Governor at Payyamablam beach in Kannur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 31, 2023 07:32 PM IST Updated: December 31, 2023 07:42 PM IST
The Papanji-model effigy of the Governor the SFI installed at Payyambalam beach. Photo: Manorama Online

Kannur: In no mood to back off from their protest against the Governor, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) heralded the new year by burning a 30-feet effigy of Arif Mohammed Khan, similar to the Papanji model, which was installed at Payyambalam beach here.

SFI activists had staged a black flag protest against the Governor after he reached the state capital from Delhi on Thursday for the swearing-in ceremony of two new ministers to the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet. They waved black flags at the Governor near the Palayal General Hospital Junction.

Though four people were arrested in connection with the incident, they were released on bail within minutes. The Governor accused the state government of protecting those who attacked him and taking action against those who protested against the chief minister.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout