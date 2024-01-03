Modi calls Kerala's LDF govt incompetent over Sabarimala rush

Thrissur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused the INDI Alliance (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) led by Congress of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus in Kerala.

“INDI Alliance know only one thing. INDI Alliance hurt our faith. They have turned our festivals and temples into a medium to loot. The politics over Thrissur Puram is unfortunate. The mismanagement in Sabarimala has caused a lot of inconvenience to the devotees. This is an example of the state government's incompetence,” said Prime Minister Modi during the BJP's Mahila Sangamam event in Thrissur on Wednesday.

He was referring to a controversy over the conduct of Thrissur Pooram and a rush at Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple that led to several pilgrims returning without darshan.

On December 18, the office-bearers of both Paramekkavu and Thiruvambadi Devaswoms – the two prominent devaswoms that conduct the Thrissur Pooram, declared they would have to limit this year’s festival falling to merely a ceremony unless the Cochin Devaswom Board, which owns the Vadakkumnathan Temple ground, was willing to withdraw from charging Rs 2.20 crore as ground fee to conduct the Pooram Exhibition. The rent for the ground was Rs. 39 lakhs last year.

The Thrissur Pooram Exhibition is an integral part of the income for the devaswoms to conduct the Pooram.

The opposition parties initiated protests against the LDF government and the controversy ended when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan intervened on December 29 and suggested that this year’s Pooram Exhibition should be held as per the existing agreement between the Cochin Devaswom Board and Paramekkavu-Thiruvambadi Devaswoms.

The state government also came under heavy criticism from opposition Congress and the BJP over its failure to manage the heavy footfall at Sabarimala hill shrine. The Kerala High Court also criticised the state government.

Modi mentions Northeast Christians, but not Manipur

Without referring to raging violence in Manipur, the Prime Minister said Christian community leaders appreciated the work of the Central government and blessed him during the Christmas celebrations held at his residence.

“When BJP talks of 'saab ka saath, saab ka vikas', it also includes respect for everyone’s faith. That is why the BJP is in the government in several states, including the Northeast, where Christians are in large numbers. During Christmas, I got the opportunity to host members of the Christian community. Religious leaders, intellectuals and achievers of various fields appreciated the work of the government and blessed me. I thank them again for that,” said the prime minister.