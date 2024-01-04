Forgo 'unhealthy competition', let kids instil values: CM at inauguration of School Kalolsavam

Kollam: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged the children and parents to refrain from unhealthy competition in the state school youth festival. Addressing the inauguration of the event, Pinarayi said that the youth festival should be a platform for the students to instil values like brotherhood and unity.



" School Kalolsavam is a competition of students. Neither parents nor teachers should encourage them to indulge in unhealthy competition," said Chief Minister.

He added that tribal art forms will be displayed at the event this year and these art programmes will be competition items from next year. The CM pointed out that the youth festival should encourage the children to accept and promote diversity in the state.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal, Education Minister V Sivankutty, Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar, Revenue Minister K Rajan, Fisheries Minister J Chinchurani, Kollam MP Mukesh, actors Asha Sharath and Nikhila Vimal attended the inaugural ceremony.

The 62nd school youth festival commenced in Kollam's ashram maidan on Thursday morning around 10 am. Actor Asha Sharath and her dance troupe performed at the event.

Over 14,000 students are participating in the event which will be held in 24 stages.