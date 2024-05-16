Thiruvananthapuram: In a shocking development, it has come to light that not even a single conviction has taken place in the 431 cases of bomb attacks registered in Kerala between 2016 and 2022.

As per official records, the police closed 205 cases citing lack of progress in the investigation and two others for absence of evidence. Charge-sheets have been filed in a mere 162 cases so far and the trial is progressing in court. In short, not even a single accused has been sentenced.

The data, which covers the period from June 2016 - when the first Pinarayi Vijayan Government came to power - to August 2022, indicates that the police did not pursue the investigation in most cases as the accused belonged to the ruling party. Often, top police officers exerted pressure on the investigation teams to sabotage the cases.

Goonda attacks

The data further states that 150 goonda attacks took place in the state during the period and charge-sheets were filed in 142 of these cases. Two cases were written off. While five of the accused were sentenced, six others were exonerated by courts.

It is alleged that the police top brass showed little interest in ensuring that investigation teams presented foolproof evidence against the accused before the courts.

Meanwhile, the police registered only 10 cases related to blasts which occurred while making bombs. Charge-sheets were filed in five of these cases and two cases were closed.

In a curious development that reflects the plight of the Kerala Police, the sub-inspector of Kazhakkoottam in Thiruvananthapuram contacted all history sheeters in the area over the phone and requested them to reach the police station to sign the register.