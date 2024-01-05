Rejected CM's invite for Christmas feast: Governor Khan

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday said that he chose not go to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Christmas feast despite being invited.

"If you visit the Raj Bhavan, you can check the invitation. You may investigate why I declined the invitation as well. You should also pose such questions to the Chief Minister," he said.

The Governor also dismissed CPM leader Brinda Karat's statement that he should contest under a BJP ticket with 'due contempt'. "Has she contested in any election so far?" he said.

The Christmas and New Year party hosted by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was held in Mascot hotel here on Tuesday, January 3. Initial reports had suggested that the CM did not invite Khan to the feast due to stand off between SFI and Governor.

The government is planning to begin the first assembly session of the new year on January 25 with the Governor's policy address. The state budget is likely to be presented during the session on February 2.