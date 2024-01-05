Samastha leader booked three months after insulting Muslim women, but relevant charges absent

The Kozhikode Police has booked Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama leader Umer Faizi Mukkam three months after being accused of making a derogatory remark on Muslim women. However, the charges levelled against the cleric do not include one related to insulting women, rather he's been booked under two sections of the IPC for hurting religious sentiments.

The Nadakkavu Police has booked Umer Faizi under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs and 298 (uttering, words with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person).

Umer Faizi had made the controversial remark during a television interview on October 7, 2023. When asked to respond to CPM leader K Anilkumar's comment that no one can force a Muslim woman to wear a purdah (thattam), Umer Faizi said: “Muslim women have to wear a purdah, they should not exhibit their bodies in front of other men.... letting a Muslim woman lead a debauched life in front of other men is not a progressive thing. Muslim women shouldn't exhibit such debauchery. You may call us old-fashioned, but we stick to that belief.”

Two days later, activist V P Zuhra approached the Kozhikode City Police Commissioner with a complaint against Faizi. It is understood that the commissionerate told Zuhra that it needs to take a legal opinion on the matter. Meanwhile, Zuhra, who is the founder of NISA, a progressive Muslim women's movement, was verbally abused by a man for proceeding with the complaint.

The Nadakkavu Police registered a case against Umer Faizi, on Zuhra's complaint, on January 4.

"This is the victory of Muslim women," said Zuhra on Friday. She said Mulsim women have their self-esteem and that no one should dare make such remarks hereafter. Zuhra said she will proceed with a legal battle in the case.