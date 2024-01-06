Lost Kayamkulam in 2001 due to backstabbing: G Sudhakaran

Alappuzha: Former minister and senior CPM leader G Sudhakaran revealed certain people's backstabbing led him to lose the 2001 elections from Kayamkulam. "CPM leader K K Chellappan, who was the election committee secretary then, campaigned against me. I lost 300 sure votes in that election," said Sudhakaran.

He further said some people have a habit of hiding the dagger behind their backs and using it when the time is right. "Leftism should be about the purity of the mind," he added.

Sudhakaran made the revelation while inaugurating the P A Harris Memorial, organised by the P A Harris Foundation. "There are a few people here who treat backstabbing as an art and science. That was the case yesterday, it is the case today and it will be the case tomorrow as well," said Sudhakaran.