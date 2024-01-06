Thiruvananthapuram: The K-Smart (Kerala Solutions for Managing Administrative Reformation and Transformation) application developed by the Information Kerala Mission of the state IT Department to avail services of local self-government bodies will be fully operational in a week, said Minister for Local Self-Government M B Rajesh.



Replying to queries from readers at a phone-in programme organised by ‘Malayala Manorama’, the Minister revealed that 33,000 people have already registered on the portal and 16,000 persons downloaded the app.

Excerpts from the programme:

Are you planning to offer more services under K-Smart?

In the initial phase, services like registration of births, deaths and marriages; building permits for low-risk constructions; property tax payments; licences; grievance redressal mechanism and verification of the land status where a construction is planned will be available. You can also remit professional tax through the app. We have ported 50 crore data from 87 municipalities and six corporations. Local bodies have now been directed to correct any errors in data such as house numbers and names of owners. Panchayats too will be covered under K-Smart from April.

Can we submit applications for building permits through K-Smart?

Of course; the permit will be issued within minutes if all the necessary details are submitted.

Does the app feature to verify the land status change once the master plan comes into force?

The feature was prepared based on the IDO (temporary development plan) in Thiruvananthapuram and the existing master plan in other districts. Necessary modifications will be made when the new master plan comes into force. However, there is no reason to worry for people who receive permits based on the old master plan.

Will the app be beneficial to non-resident Keralites

Certainly! The application is designed to enable everyone, including those currently residing abroad, to utilize all services of the Local Self-Government Department in online mode. We have completed the service mapping of the officials who will supervise the services.

Is it mandatory to submit Aadhaar details to carry out user registration on the portal and app?

The public can register through the website https://ksmart.lsgkerala.gov.in/ui/webportal to avail of the service. They can also download the app from the Google Play Store. Registration has to be carried out by providing an Aadhaar number or any other identity documents and obtaining an OTP.

Will local bodies accept applications directly after the launch of K-Smart?

No; all applications have to be submitted only in online mode from now on. A help desk and technical experts will be available for a month to guide people on filing online applications. We have also given training to officers in the Local Self-Government Department and personnel at Akshaya centres in this regard. Moreover, K-Smart user registration will be included in the digital literacy programmes conducted for the public at the local body level.

How can you file complaints regarding K-Smart?

Grievances could be sent to the WhatsApp number 9446300500. Separate mechanisms are in place to examine the complaints at the district and state levels.