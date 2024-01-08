Thiruvananthapuram: The move to provide additional police security to health professionals in government hospitals in Kerala has received a huge setback, with the Home Department objecting to a proposal by the state police chief to create additional posts.

The state government had announced that police personnel would be deployed in government hospitals after the gruesome murder of Dr Vandana Das during duty at Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital. Subsequently, the state police chief submitted a proposal in June last year seeking 224 additional permanent posts on deputation. However, the Home Department rejected this request with a note of dissent. Home officials cited the financial crisis faced by the state as one of the reasons for the objection. The file has now been forwarded to the Health Department.

According to the dissent note, law and order issues at hospitals could be avoided if the security staff at the health centres carry out their duties diligently and engage in effective cooperation with officers at the nearest police station.

The office of the Director General of Police had sought 224 additional posts in the following cadres – deputy superintendent of police (14); inspector (14); sub-inspector (84); senior civil police officer (56) and civil police officer (56).

Incidentally, the original requirement was far higher – 637 posts – and the number reduced to 224 considering the government’s financial woes. The 637 posts included 77 DySPs, 161 SIs and 399 senior CPOs, CPOs and women CPOs.