Mammootty lauds 'Kannur Squad', gives life lessons to those who failed at Kalolsavam

Kollam: Mammootty offered a valuable life lesson to the participants of the Kalolsavam that concluded in Kollam on Monday. The celebrated actor explained why success and failure at a Kalolsavam wasn't the measure of a true artist.

"Regardless of whether you were a winner here or not, you shouldn't stop your pursuit of arts because the events here were one-off, and that's not going to diminish your qualities as an artist," Mammootty said.

The evergreen actor, who continues to deliver blockbusters year after year, reminisced his student days. "I wasn't even able to compete in a university youth festival, but I earned the right to stand before you here today," Mammootty said.

He urged the young artists to "polish and refine" their unique skills. "Remember, for those who won and those who didn't, opportunities are alike in the world of arts."

Mammootty hailed youth festivals in Kerala as the ultimate secular events. "At a youth festival, one finds temple arts, Mappila arts and every art that can be found in Kerala. I believe youth festivals are the most anti-discriminatory cultural get-togethers."

He thanked Kollam for its hospitality and congratulated the 'Kannur Squad' (the name of his 2023 movie that was a major hit) for emerging champions. He presented the Kannur district team with the gold cup.

Style matters

Mammootty sported a white dhoti and a trademark printed shirt, which again was white. "When I was invited, I thought to myself, 'This is a youth festival, what is someone like me going to do there?'. The minister told me I was the right person for this event and his reason was that I was still a young man. But that's just in the appearance, I'm about 90.

"I thought of arriving in style, wearing a new pants and shirt, probably with sunglasses too. But then I saw a video and understood they expected me in a dhoti and white shirt. So here I am," said the style icon before stepping away from the lectern to make himself seen clearly. A thunderous applause followed.