Cop thrashes Sabarimala pilgrim while climbing Pathinettampadi

Pathanamthitta: A pilgrim from Bengaluru has filed a complaint alleging that he was beaten five times on the back by a policeman while climbing the ‘Pathinettampadi’ (18 holy steps) at the Ayyappa temple here.

According to the pilgrim, S Rajesh (30) who resides at Kasturi Y Nagar, Toll Gate, Bengaluru-Mysuru Road in Bengaluru, the incident took place between 4.30 and 5 pm on Sunday. Rajesh was admitted to the Government Hospital at Sannidhanam.

“I arrived in Sabarimala along with a 22-member team. A six-year-old boy, who is the son of Murali, another team member, was with me while we reached Pathinettampadi. As I was climbing along with the child, we were slow. When we reached the fourth step, a policeman hit me on the back with his hand. I cried out in pain and tried to climb the steps fast, dragging the child with me. However, the policeman thrashed me four more times. There are marks of the policeman’s nails on my back,” said Rajesh.

After the incident sparked a controversy, member of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) A Ajikumar personally met Police Special Officer R Anand at Sannidhanam and demanded action. The Special Officer told the TDB member that a deputy superintendent of police will conduct an inquiry.

Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan also came to know about the incident and sought details from Sabarimala Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Suraj Shaji. The ADM told the minister that the pilgrim had filed a complaint.