Woman journo's complaint: HC grants anticipatory bail to Suresh Gopi

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to actor and former MP Suresh Gopi in the case of insulting a woman journalist.

The police were instructed to release him on bail if arrested in connection with the case. The government informed the court that there was no situation of arrest at present. After questioning, Suresh Gopi approached the High Court for an anticipatory bail as the FIR was amended to add serious charges.

It was alleged in the anticipatory bail application that the case was politically motivated and that he was being penalised for leading a rally against the government on the Karuvannur bank issue.

The police had summoned Suresh Gopi for questioning following a complaint from a female journalist that he misbehaved with her. The woman journalist filed a complaint about the incident with the Kozhikode City Commissioner and the Women's Commission on October 28. According to the complainant, Suresh Gopi placed his hand on her shoulder, persisting even after she pushed his hand away twice during a media address. The Commissioner subsequently referred the case to the Nadakkavu station.