'Wait and watch for our response': VD Satheesan on Rahul Mamkoottathil's arrest

Thrissur: The Congress workers in Kerala will give a befitting response to the arrest of the party's state youth wing president Rahul Mamkoottathil, said Opposition Leader VD Satheesan on Tuesday.

Responding to media persons in Chalakkudy, hours after Rahul's arrest, Satheesan said that the LDF government led by Pinarayi Vijayan is advocating state terror.

The Kerala police on Tuesday morning arrested Rahul Mamkoottathil from his home in Pathanamthitta for his involvement in the Secretariat march. Rahul is the fourth accused in the case in which Satheesan is the first accused. So far, 31 Youth Congress workers have been arrested in connection with the event earlier.

“Mamkoottathil is neither a traitor nor a terrorist to be arrested early in the morning by dragging out of his bedroom. He was always available and visible to the public. Rahul was there in the march to the DGP Office the other day. He also gave a reception to the Youth Congress-KSU workers who were recently released from the jail. Without taking any action at that time, police arrested Rahul from his house," said Satheesan. "If Vijayan (Chief Minister) thinks these heinous acts would scare the Youth Congress and Congress workers, then he is mistaken. You just wait and watch, we will give you a befitting response,” he added.

According to Satheesan the police and the government are taking a double stand. He pointed out that the CM's two gunmen, who were booked under non-bailable sections on the direction of the High Court are still on duty with the CM. "They are neither arrested nor given at least a statement at the police station", Satheesan said.

"The Chalakkudy CPM area committee secretary, who rescued the DYFI leader who vandalised a police jeep here, has not been arrested yet. The SFI who screamed that the Chalakkudy inspector would be beaten like a rabid dog is still walking scot-free,” Satheesan added.

“I am the first accused in this case. Let the police come and arrest me. We will see what happens then". Satheesan also alleged that a group of people are controlling Pinarayi Vijayan and his office.

"There’s a group of people who are controlling the Chief Minister’s Office. They are behind everything with the knowledge of the CM and it shows the sheer arrogance of the power that is trying to create state terror,” Satheesan added.