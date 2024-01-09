Teacher collapses, dies while addressing students' farewell in Thrissur

Koratty (Thrissur): A teacher collapsed and died while delivering a farewell speech to her students here at the Little Flower Convent Higher Secondary School in Koratty, on Monday.



Ramya Jose (41) was addressing the students of Plus Two science classes at her school. She collapsed at 1 pm on Monday, in the middle of her speech. However, immediately taken to the nearby Devamatha Hospital by colleagues, Ramya was declared brought dead.

"Lastly, I want to convey this to you: from now on, you will have to make decisions. There will not be anyone looking to correct you. The responsibility is on you to discern right and wrong. In your life, do not bring tears to your parents or teachers", these were the final words of Ramya to her students.

The body was shifted to the Thrissur Medical College and will be placed for the public to pay homage at the school at 1 pm on Tuesday. Subsequently, the funeral rites will be performed at the St Gervasis and Prothasis Church at Akaparambu, Nedumbassery at 5 pm.

Ramya served as the maths teacher in the Higher Secondary section of Little Flower School since 2012. She is the daughter of Maradu Chowattukunnel Jose, a High Court lawyer and Mary. She is survived by her husband Finob and children Neha and Nora.