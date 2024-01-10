Mar Raphael Thattil is new Syro Malabar Church Archbishop

Kochi: Syro Malabar Church here on Wednesday announced Shamshabad bishop Mar Raphael Thattil as the new Archbishop of the Syro Malabar Church.



The church has elected its new archbishop through secret ballot voting on Tuesday. The Vatican reportedly approved the result and affidavit of the newly elected archbishop on Wednesday. The election was conducted following the result of the former archbishop Mar George Alencherry's resignation on December 7.

A total of 53 bishops of various dioceses under the Syro Malabar Church participated in the elections.

