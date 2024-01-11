Every Indian encouraged to illuminate lamp in homes on Jan 22: Vellapally Natesan

Alappuzha: SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellapally Natesan on Thursday called on every Indian to light a lamp and offer prayers in their homes on January 22 irrespective of caste and creed. He said the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya "marks a spiritual moment that instils pride in every Indian."

Natesan made these remarks after receiving 'akshat' (rice mixed with turmeric and ghee) from local RSS leaders at his residence in Kanichukulangara in this coastal district. "Lord Shri Ramachandra, exemplifying the 'maryada purushottam' in his personal life and karma path, stands as an exemplary symbol of religious harmony. The consecration of the temple of Lord Ramachandra on the banks of the River Sarayu is a profound event that should resonate in every home," Natesan said in a Facebook post.

"To commemorate this occasion, on January 22nd, everyone, regardless of caste and religion, is encouraged to illuminate a lamp in their homes and offer prayers for the well-being of the world," he wrote. The Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP) is an organisation founded by the revered spiritual guru and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru.

(With PTI inputs)