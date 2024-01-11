Every Indian encouraged to illuminate lamp in homes on Jan 22: Vellapally Natesan

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 11, 2024 10:25 PM IST
SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellapally Natesan.

Alappuzha: SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellapally Natesan on Thursday called on every Indian to light a lamp and offer prayers in their homes on January 22 irrespective of caste and creed. He said the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya "marks a spiritual moment that instils pride in every Indian."

Natesan made these remarks after receiving 'akshat' (rice mixed with turmeric and ghee) from local RSS leaders at his residence in Kanichukulangara in this coastal district. "Lord Shri Ramachandra, exemplifying the 'maryada purushottam' in his personal life and karma path, stands as an exemplary symbol of religious harmony. The consecration of the temple of Lord Ramachandra on the banks of the River Sarayu is a profound event that should resonate in every home," Natesan said in a Facebook post.

"To commemorate this occasion, on January 22nd, everyone, regardless of caste and religion, is encouraged to illuminate a lamp in their homes and offer prayers for the well-being of the world," he wrote. The Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP) is an organisation founded by the revered spiritual guru and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru.
(With PTI inputs)

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout