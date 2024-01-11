World Bank-funded Rs 3,000 cr Kerala health sector modernisation project to begin this year

Thiruvananthapuram: A Rs 3,000-crore mega project aimed at modernising the state's health sector, with financial backing from the World Bank, will get underway this year. While Rs 2,100 crore will be borrowed from the World Bank as a loan, the remaining Rs 900 crore will come from the government's coffers. The project, which will be implemented over five years, will commence by the end of 2024.

The project has received in-principle approval from the central and state governments and the World Bank. As part of the project, committees have been formed with experts from various fields. A top official with the health department told 'Manorama Online' that the project will get underway once the Centre, state government and the World Bank give their nod to the detailed project report.

The project will focus on five objectives, including treatment, research and related facilities for non-communicable diseases, infrastructure development for a 24-hour trauma care facility, improvement of the holistic health system, which aims to recognise the interrelationship between humans, animals and the environment, strengthening digital governance, human resources and supply chain systems, and various child care schemes.

A 13-member core committee comprising the DME, DHS and National Health Mission Director has been formed as part of the project. In the first year, Rs 562.5 crore will be pumped into the project, followed by Rs 750 crore in the second, third and fourth year, and Rs 187.5 crore in the fifth year. A meeting of health department officials will be held at the capital on January 15 to discuss the plan.