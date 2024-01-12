Youth Congress march turns violent in Kannur; police pins woman activist to ground by hair

Kannur: The Youth Congress protest march to the district collectorate here against the arrest of its state president Rahul Mamkootathil turned violent here on Friday. The police used truck-mounted water cannons to confront the protesters.

Reportedly, four Youth Congress workers including two women members suffered injuries in the clash between police and agitators. The police personnel allegedly tore the dress of a female member and stomped on her hair with boots while trying to disperse the crowd.

A large number of police personnel were deployed in front of the collectorate. The clash erupted when the protesters tried to enter into collectorate premises. Later, police forcefully removed the protesters from the scene after arresting them.

KPCC member Rijin Makkutty inaugurated the protest. Youth Congress conducted similar protest marches various areas of the district during the day.