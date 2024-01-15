Suresh Gopi, family offer golden crown to Thrissur church

Thrissur: Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi, who is expected to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Thrissur constituency offered a golden crown to Our Lady of Lourdes Metropolitan Cathedral here on Monday morning. Suresh Gopi was accompanied by his wife Radhika and daughters Bhagya and Bhavni.

Parish Vicar Fr Davis Pulikottil and Trustee Dalsan Davis Pellissery received Suresh Gopi and his family at the church. The actor then presented the crown in front of the 'Thiruroopam' (statue) of the Mother Mary placed in front of the altar. After a brief prayer, Suresh Gopi placed the crown on the statue along with Radhika and Bhagya.

Talking to Manorama News, the goldsmith who made the crown revealed that he took 17 days to make the beautiful ornament weighing five sovereigns.

The last time when Gopi visited the church during the feast days, he had offered a golden crown to the Lady of Lourdes. It is learnt that the family has been visiting various religious places for blessings ahead of Bhagya's wedding on January 17 in Guruvayur.

At the same time, it is rumoured that Suresh Gopi has become a frequent visitor in Thrissur as part of his election campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

BJP leaders from Thrissur also accompanied the family.