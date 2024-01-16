After SFI's anti-Governor protests, KSU raises anti-Modi banners ahead of Kochi roadshow

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 16, 2024 05:47 PM IST Updated: January 16, 2024 06:12 PM IST
A KSU banner tied across an entrance to the Government Law College in Ernakulam. Photo: Facebook/@beingksu

Kochi: Even as authorities have heightened security in and around Kochi city in view of the Prime Minister's roadshow set to begin in a few hours, anti-Modi posters were raised in the Government Law College campus.

The Kerala Students Union (KSU) affiliated with the Congress registered the protests with posters and banners reading 'A Big No To Modi'. However, the posters and banners were taken down by the local police.

According to reports, the KSU activists raised slogans on the Centre's alleged apathy toward the violence in Manipur.

Two KSU activists, Aron and Ajmal, both students of the Government Law College, have been taken into custody.

The Prime Minister's roadshow will begin at the Maharaja's College Ground and is expected to culminate at the Guest House, which is near the Law College.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Kerala. He will be in Thrissur on Wednesday to attend the wedding of actor-politician Suresh Gopi's daughter. He will also offer prayers at Sree Rama Swami Temple at Triprayar.

Recently, the Students Federation of India (SFI), which is affiliated with the state-ruling CPM, had raised banners against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at various campuses in the state.

