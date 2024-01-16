PM Modi to arrive in Kerala today for 2-day visit; Kochi roadshow to be held at 5pm

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday reach Kerala for a two-day visit barely two weeks after his visit to the state.



Modi is scheduled to arrive in Kochi on Tuesday evening and conduct a 1.3 km roadshow from Maharaja's College ground to the Guest House at 5 pm.

The Prime Minister will visit two major temples in Thrissur district, including Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple and Triprayar Sree Rama Swami Temple, state BJP President K Surendran said here.

On Wednesday morning, he will travel to Guruvayur, where he will offer prayers at the famous Lord Krishna temple and attend the marriage of actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi's daughter. He will also offer prayers at Triprayar Sree Rama Swami Temple in Thrissur district on Wednesday.



The PM will then return to Kochi, where he will attend a party meeting with around 6,000 in-charges of 'shakti kendras', each comprising two to three booth-level areas. Modi would also be taking part in programmes related to central government projects and then would return to Delhi by evening.

Surendran said that Modi's second visit to Kerala in two weeks has generated excitement among the people. Earlier this month, the PM inaugurated and laid the foundation for various projects worth Rs 1,150 crore in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep. Thereafter, he had attended a women's convention organised by the BJP in Thrissur.

(With PTI inputs.)