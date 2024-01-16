Harshita Attaluri appointed Police Headquarters IG

Thiruvananthapuram: A major reshuffle took place in the Kerala state police force as a transfer and posting order for IPS officers was issued on Tuesday. Vigilance Inspector General (IG) Harshita Attaluri was transferred and posted as IG of Police at its Headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.



According to the new order, the South Zone Police IG Gajulavarti Sparjan Kumar was given full additional charge of Inspector General of Police, Security.

A Akbar, who was in charge as the IG and Kochi City Police Commissioner was transferred and posted as the IG of Crimes II in Ernakulam.

Former IG of Internal Security, S Syamsundar was transferred and posted as as IG & Commissioner of Police, Kochi City.

Narayanan T, who served as the Assistant Inspector General of Police (Procurement) transferred and posted as District Police Chief, Wayanad.

Padam Singh, former District Police Chief, Wayanad, was transferred and posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (Policy). He will be appointed in place of Shilpa D, who is now posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (Procurement).