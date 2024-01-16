Traffic restrictions imposed in Ernakulam city ahead of PM Modi's visit

Kochi: Several traffic restrictions were imposed in and around Kochi city in light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Kerala on Tuesday. Modi is scheduled to arrive in Kochi on Tuesday evening and conduct a 1.3 km roadshow from Maharaja's college ground to Guest House at 5pm.

The restrictions will be in place from 2pm on Tuesday and from 3am till noon on Wednesday.

* Vehicles will be diverted from High Court Junction, MG Road Rajaji Junction, Kaloor Junction, Kadavantara Junction, Thevara-Mattummal Junction, Thevara Ferry, BOT East and CIFT Junction. Vehicles will not be allowed to enter the city.

* Emergency vehicles coming from West Kochi for hospital needs will need to turn left from Thevara Ferry and turn right from Mattummal Junction and take Konthuruti Road via Panampally Nagar to reach Manorama Junction and proceed to the Medical Trust.

From Valanjmbalam vehicles need to take a right turn to Chittoor Road to reach Iyyattilmukku. From Mahakavi G Road enter Karikamuri Road to turn left and travel via Amman Kovil Road and Shenayes Theater Road. Vehicles may then take a U-turn on M G Road to reach Mullassery Canal Road and TD Road to enter via the eastern entrance of the General Hospital.

* Emergency vehicles coming from Vypin and Kaloor side must ply via TD road-Canon Shed road to arrive at eastern entrance of the General Hospital.

Vehicular traffic will not be allowed on Hospital Road which lies to the south of General Hospital from 03:00 pm to 06:00 pm on January 16.