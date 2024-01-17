How to win Kerala? Modi gives step-by-step advice to BJP workers

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged BJP workers of Kerala to focus on booth-level work as a first step to winning elections in Kerala, which has remained a tough nut for the saffron party to crack.

"If we win our booths, we will win Kerala," Modi told BJP supporters as he addressed a gathering of around 6,000 in-charges of 'Shakti Kendras’. "For that you have to focus your attention on every voter in every booth-level area and work hard."

The advice could be seen as a casual statement in a political meeting, but Modi did not stop there. He tried to encourage the saffron cadre with a detailed plan to do in each booth.

"You should have a list of every beneficiary in your booth, meet them, get to know their names, meet their families; that should be the priority," he said.

The prime minister also spoke about the importance of party workers regularly engaging with constituents in their designated 'Shakti Kendras.' He instructed them to comprehend public opinions and identify schemes that could address prevalent issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at people gathered for his welcome upon his arrival at Thriprayar, in Thrissur district, Wednesday. Photo: PTI

“Every worker should take the responsibility of a fixed number of people, be it 10 families or 15 families, at their booth levels. This way, right from now, the duties of every worker would be fixed. They will know what they have to do," he said.

He also advised his party workers to include in the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Kerala those who have not yet benefited from the central government's development and welfare schemes.

"You have to bring them to the vehicle of 'Modi ki guarantee'. Modi ki guarantee means a commitment to fulfilling promises. I believe each one of you can convey this message to the people," Modi said.

Modi asked the BJP workers to ensure that no person is left out of the voter list.

Modi highlighted initiatives such as free ration, free medical treatment and free gas connection for the poor, implemented by his government.

He urged party workers to initiate cleanliness campaigns in temples across villages and cities ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

He asked BJP workers to illuminate the 'Ram Jyoti' on the evening of the consecration ceremony and ensure widespread participation in the event. He mentioned the custom of Hindus in Kerala observing the Karakidaka month in the Malayalam calendar as ‘Ramayana month’.

Modi was on a two-day visit to Kerala. On Tuesday evening, he held a massive roadshow in Kochi.

On Wednesday morning he offered prayers at the famous Lord Krishna temple in Guruvayur and attended the wedding of actor-BJP leader Suresh Gopi's daughter.

Later, he offered prayers at the Triprayar Sree Ramaswamy temple in Thrissur district.

By afternoon, the PM returned to Kochi where he inaugurated projects worth Rs 4,000 crore, including key strategic initiatives at Cochin Shipyard Ltd. He returned to Delhi after addressing the meeting of the BJP party workers.