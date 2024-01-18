Maharaja's College shut indefinitely following assault on SFI leader, faculty

Kochi: The Maharaja's College was shut on Thursday following the assault on an SFI leader and teacher in the campus. The decision was made during a meeting convened by the Principal.



The SFI Unit Secretary of Maharaja's College Nasser Abdul Rahman was stabbed on the leg and stomach at 1am on Thursday. SFI alleged that Kerala Students Union (KSU) and Fraternity Movement are behind the attack. According to preliminary investigation, a clash between the SFI and the opposing gang regarding a theatre practice led to the attack. The police have taken two people into custody in connection with the case.

The assault on the SFI leader follows an attack on an Assistant Professor inside the campus following an argument over the suspension of fellow student. Nizamuddin K M, working as an Assistant Professor with the Research Department of Arabic in Maharaja's college, lodged a complaint with the police alleging that he was stabbed by Mohammed Rashid using a knife on Wednesday.

According to the complainant, the accused had entered into an argument with him at the Department over the suspension of another student. In a fit of rage, the student stabbed him with a sharp object from behind. Police said the accused is absconding and a man hunt is launched to nab him.