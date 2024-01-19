Police launch probe into 'fake selfie video' featuring 2 young women at Sabarimala

Pathanamthitta: Kerala police on Friday launched an investigation into the circulation of a selfie video showing two young women near the 'Pathinettampadi' (18 holy steps) at the Sabarimala temple.

According to police, the "fake" video was circulated through social platforms, depicting the women carrying 'Irumudikkettu' (holy bundle) next to the steps. In a statement, the Pathanamthitta district police chief said that the cyber wing registered a suo motu case after discovering the video on social media.

During the investigation, it was found that the "edited fake video" appeared on the Instagram profile page of a young man named Rajesh after 5 pm on Thursday. "It was found that he had edited images of young women with holy bundles and circulated the manipulated content as a genuine selfie video shot near the holy steps," the statement said.

Subsequently, a case was registered under various sections, including the IT Act section for hurting religious sentiments and deliberately attempting to create a riot by hurting the sentiments of Lord Ayyappa's devotees, police said. The district police chief said that a detailed investigation is underway into the incident, and strong legal action will be taken.

As per custom, women in the 10-50 age group are not allowed in the temple as the deity, Lord Ayyappa, is in the form of Naishtika Brahmachari, one who has taken a vow to be celibate.

(With PTI inputs)