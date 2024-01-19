In 2 years, five principals transferred from Maharaja's College, Dr V S Joy latest to go

Kochi: The principal of Maharaja's College here was transferred on Friday with the campus witnessing tense moments following clashes between two sections of students.

The Higher Educaion Department issued an order transferring Dr V S Joy to Sree Neelakanta Sanskrit College, Pattambi. The action was taken based on recommendation from the director of collegiate education. Joy becomes the fifth principal to be transferred from the college since October 2021.

The order comes at a time when the college remains shut following clashes between rival student outfits on the campus. Maharaja's, a hotbed of campus politics, witnessed a fresh round of violence on Wednesday night when an SFI leader was hacked.

Police has taken into custody Mohammad Ijlan, an activist of the Kerala Students Union in connection with the hacking of SFI Maharajas college unit secretary Abdul Nasar P A.

There are over 14 accused in the case.

According to the FIR, Nasar was attacked inside the campus late on Wednesday night by activists of the KSU and Fraternity Movement, the students wing of the Welfare Party.

Joy had found himself in trouble after a mark list error involving SFI state secretary P M Arsho. Joy was arraigned as the second accused in the case registered based on the complaint filed by Arsho alleging a conspiracy to defame him.

An official said Joy had requested transfer citing health reasons.



Last October, SFI activists had confined Joy and vice-principal Dr Pooja P Balasundaram to protest the suspension of two students for alleged violence and ragging on the campus.