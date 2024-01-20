Man, who went for fishing, drowns in Kozhikode

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 20, 2024 02:24 PM IST Updated: January 20, 2024 02:32 PM IST
VS Rajeesh. Photo: Special arrangement

Kozhikode: In an unfortunate incident, a man who went for fishing with his friend drowned at the Cherupuzha river here on Saturday. Vaikkath  VS Rajeesh (47), from Manassery was found dead near Mukkom Kadavu bridge.

Rajeesh, who was running a CD shop in Mukkom, had gone for fishing with his friend on Friday night. According to police, both had consumed alcohol.  Even though his friend went back home, Rajeesh didn't return. The latter's family filed a complaint at the police station on Saturday.

A search and rescue operation was launched immediately. His two-wheeler, clothes, mobile phone, dress and the fish he caught were found on the bank of the river. By noon the rescuers recovered his body from a deep pit in the river near a playground at Kumaranelloor. 

His friend did not realise that Rajeesh was missing as he was under the influence of alcohol, said a police officer from Mukkom police. Rajeesh's body has been shifted to the morgue in Government Medical College Hospital Kozhikode for autopsy.

