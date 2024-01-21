Kozhikode girl to moderate discussion by Prime Minister

Kozhikode: A Class 11 student from Kozhikode has been selected as a moderator for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ programme, she is the first one from Kerala to receive the opportunity.

16-year-old Meghna N Nath, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, East Hill, Kozhikode, will leave for New Delhi today.

Meghna had scored the highest marks in the KV class 10 last year. She has also been adjudged the best performer in the Youth Parliament at the state and South India levels. Meghna was selected based on a three-minute-long video on presentation skills sent by students across the country.

Meghna is the younger daughter of senior journalist N Narendranath and V C Sheena of Sheena House, Patteri Pipeline Road, Kottuly. Megna’s sister Nandana N Nath is a student at the Singapore National University. The Ministry of Education (MoE) has already begun the registration process for its seventh edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha this year. The annual event provides an opportunity for students, parents, and teachers to engage in direct interaction with Prime Minister Modi