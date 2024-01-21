Man strangles wife in Angamaly; Police launches search for accused

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 21, 2024 03:03 PM IST
Balan and the deceased Lalitha. Photo: Manorama Online

Angamaly: A man killed his wife by tying a plastic rope around her neck at Parakkadav Puliyanam here.
According to neighbours, domestic disputes were common between the deceased Lalitha (62) and the accused Balan.
It is reported that the murder happened after a fight between the couple on Friday. Balan absconded after the incident. The police have released the photo of the accused and sought the public's help to find him.

The incident took place at around 11 am on Friday. The accused locked their daughter in the bathroom before committing the murder. The incident only came to light in the evening after the couple's son returned home from work, by then the accused had fled from the spot with his bicycle.

Angamaly Police have asked the public to inform them immediately if they see a bicycle in a suspicious condition at bus stops, depots or the railway station in the nearby areas. 

Lalita's body was shifted to the Taluk Hospital last night after the inquest. The body will be handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem on Sunday.

