Bhagya's wedding ornaments a gift from her parents; please do not break our family emotionally: Suresh Gopi

Thiruvananthapuram: Actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi took to social media on Saturday to clarify speculations about the ornaments his daughter Bhagya Suresh wore on her wedding day. He wrote on Facebook that every piece of jewellery worn by Bhagya "were gifts from her parents and grandparent" and that "everything was billed and duly paid with GST and all other taxes".

Suresh Gopi further requested everyone to not break him or his family emotionally and that he was capable of fulfilling and taking care of his responsibilities as a father. There was a heated debate on social media regarding the source of the ornaments worn by Bhagya on her wedding day.

Suresh Gopi's FB post

In the light of baseless malicious information spreading in social media, I would like to clarify that the ornaments that Bhagya was wearing - every bit - were gifts from her parents and grandparent. Everything was billed and duly paid with GST and all other taxes. The designers were from Chennai and Hyderabad, and one material was from Bhima. Please stop doing this, and emotionally, don’t crack me or my family. This humble soul is capable of fulfilling and taking care of these responsibilities.