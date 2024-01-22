Couple among 3 held in Wayanad for assaulting girl, threatening to post her nude pics online

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 22, 2024 04:15 PM IST
Prachithan and his wife Sujnana. Photo: Manorama Online

Kalpetta: Three people, including a couple, were arrested for allegedly raping a girl and threatening to post her nude pictures online.
The three accused are Suresh (59), Cherukunnu Prachithan (45) of Poothadi, and his wife Sujnhana (38).

Suresh, who surrendered before the Kalpetta POCSO court last week, has been remanded. The absconding couple surrendered at the Kenichira police station on Monday (January 22).

The police registered a case following a complaint that the accused had been sexually harassing the minor since 2020. The complaint also said that the accused threatened to release the nude picture taken on their phone if she complained.
Police charged a case against accused Sujnhana for aiding and abetting the torture.

