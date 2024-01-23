2 Pakistan natives arrested for abducting, killing Malayali in Dubai; one absconding

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 23, 2024 02:35 PM IST
Anil Vincent. Photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: A case has been filed against three Pakistani natives for abducting, murdering and burying the body of a Keralite in Dubai. The police have arrested two of the accused. The third accused is absconding.

The body of Peroorkada native Anil Vincent, who went missing on January 2, was recovered by authorities on January 12. According to police, Anil was murdered at a godown and then buried in the desert. The accused include his colleagues.

Anil, a Public Relations Officer at a trading company in Dubai, went missing after he accompanied one of the men for stock inspection. He had gone for stock-taking on the directions of his brother Prakash, who works in the same company. The accused were arrested following an investigation based on the family's complaint.

Incidentally, one of the accused was present with Prakash and the office staff while filing the case.

Though he went absconding later, the police managed to take him into custody. Another Pakistan native, the driver of the vehicle used for hiding the body, escaped to Pakistan. According to police, Anil was killed by the accused over some personal enmity.

Anil's mortal remains was cremated in Kerala.

