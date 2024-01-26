21 students suspended for clash at Maharaja's College

Kochi: Twenty-one students of the Maharaja's College were suspended on Friday as part of the disciplinary action initiated for the clashes in campus last week. The suspended students include 13 KSU-Fraternity activists and eight SFI members. The action was taken as part of the internal investigation conducted by college authorities. The students can enter the college only for questioning by the investigation committee.



A clash had erupted in the college between SFI, KSU and Fraternity activists on January 18. SFI leader Abdul Nasar P was stabbed and injured in the midnight violence. Police booked 35 students in connection with the incident. The college was briefly shut down following violence involving members of rival student outfits. The Principal of the college Dr VS Joy was also transferred after the incident.

Police have registered three cases over the violent clashes on the campus. One case was based on the complaint of the assaulted SFI leader Nasar while the second one was registered on the basis of the complaint lodged by KSU's Amal Tomy. The third one was filed by a doctor at the general hospital for allegedly obstructing his duty, police said.