Minister Riyas slams critics for controversy over use of private vehicle on Republic Day

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 27, 2024 11:43 AM IST Updated: January 27, 2024 11:44 AM IST
Minister for Public Works Department and Tourism P A Mohammed Riyas during Republic day parade. Photo: Manorama

Kozhikode: Kerala's Minister for Public Works Department and Tourism P A Mohammed Riyas was embroiled in yet another controversy after he received a salute in a private contractor's vehicle on Republic Day.

Riyas defended the incident on Saturday by asserting that the minister bears no responsibility, even if the vehicle was owned by an absconding underworld don. He argued that, as a minister, he cannot inspect documents, including the RC book, before boarding a vehicle. "Such news is fabricated for the sake of sensationalism with the intention of maligning certain individuals," he said.
The minister added that he has sought a report from the district collector and the district police chief regarding the incident.

The controversy arose when Minister Riyas received a salute at the Republic Day parade in Kozhikode while on a vehicle belonging to a private contractor. The vehicle, registered under the name of Vipin Das, a resident of Mavoor, belongs to Kairali Constructions.

RELATED ARTICLES

Traditionally, VIPs receive salutes in police vehicles during such parades. However, the city police commissioner asserted that a private vehicle was used due to the unavailability of a suitable police vehicle. Meanwhile, the vehicle owner claimed that the police had requested the use of the vehicle in advance.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout