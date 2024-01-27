Minister Riyas slams critics for controversy over use of private vehicle on Republic Day

Kozhikode: Kerala's Minister for Public Works Department and Tourism P A Mohammed Riyas was embroiled in yet another controversy after he received a salute in a private contractor's vehicle on Republic Day.



Riyas defended the incident on Saturday by asserting that the minister bears no responsibility, even if the vehicle was owned by an absconding underworld don. He argued that, as a minister, he cannot inspect documents, including the RC book, before boarding a vehicle. "Such news is fabricated for the sake of sensationalism with the intention of maligning certain individuals," he said.

The minister added that he has sought a report from the district collector and the district police chief regarding the incident.

The controversy arose when Minister Riyas received a salute at the Republic Day parade in Kozhikode while on a vehicle belonging to a private contractor. The vehicle, registered under the name of Vipin Das, a resident of Mavoor, belongs to Kairali Constructions.

Traditionally, VIPs receive salutes in police vehicles during such parades. However, the city police commissioner asserted that a private vehicle was used due to the unavailability of a suitable police vehicle. Meanwhile, the vehicle owner claimed that the police had requested the use of the vehicle in advance.