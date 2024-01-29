Alappuzha youth dies after being hit on head with helmet

Alappuzha: A 27-year-old died on Monday after sustaining grievous injuries to the head in a clash that broke out at a temple festival near Thottappally here. The deceased, Nandu Sivanand, was hit on the head with a helmet during the melee. Though he was rushed to a hospital in Kochi, Nandu could not be saved.

Ambalapuzha police have taken four people, including a DYFI activist Jagat Sooryan, into custody over the incident. According to police, the clash broke out on Sunday night during the annual festival at the Ottappana Kuruttoor temple.

Nandu was declared dead by 3.30 pm. The accused would be produced before a magistrate after a preliminary investigation, police said.