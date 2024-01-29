Kerala CM's gunman, security personnel snub police summons

Thiruvananthapuram: The chief minister's gunman and security personnel will not be appearing before Kerala police for questioning in the case related to the assault of KSU and Youth Congress workers during the Nava Kerala Sadas yatra.

The gunman accompanied the Chief Minister to the Kerala Assembly for the budget session on Monday.

The Alappuzha South Police Station had issued notices to gunman Anil Kumar and security personnel S Sandeep to appear before it on January 29. Anil Kumar, the first accused, hit the protesting Youth Congress and Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists in Kannur and Alappuzha and also held a newspaper photographer in Idukki by the scruff of his neck. The second accused S Sandeep, escort personnel of CM, also joined the assault.

A case was registered against both of them as per the court order. Earlier, there was severe criticism against the police for not summoning them for questioning even after registering a case.