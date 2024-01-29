CRPF team from Bengaluru for Guv's protection; to provide Z Plus security anywhere in the country

A special VIP security team of the CRPF from Bengaluru will provide security to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. At any given time, 41 security personnel will be on duty with the Governor. Yesterday, the Union Home Ministry directed all states to provide Z Plus security cover to the Governor wherever he goes in the country.



A meeting between CRPF and the Union Home Ministry will be held at Raj Bhavan on January 30, and the nature of the security cover will be finalised after that. A 25-member team was deployed from the CRPF camp in Pallipuram following emergency instructions from the Home Department to take over the security of the Governor within hours.

The CRPF division, consisting of specially trained personnel for VIP security in South India, is based in Bengaluru. Yesterday, the Union Home Ministry directed Raj Bhavan to prepare barracks and a mess for CRPF personnel.

The security team will be responsible for overseeing the security of the Governor’s residence and travel. The decision to withdraw the Kerala Police Commando team, currently providing security to the Governor, will be made by the state government based on the Governor’s instructions only. The special security team will take charge of only the area closest to the VIP, while the two-tier security cordon will be managed by the Kerala Police.

Currently, the Kerala Police is also providing Z Plus category security, and for the Governor’s security, they have assigned one Assistant Commissioner and 50 police personnel.

Although the Chief Minister stated that there is no security threat to the Governor, the Central Intelligence Bureau submitted a strong report to the Central Home Ministry, asserting that the Governor is facing a security threat indeed. This came after SFI activists allegedly hit the Governor’s car at Pettah in Thiruvananthapuram town. The report indicated that a group of violent SFI activists was tailing the Governor wherever he went. In response, the Centre instructed the CRPF to provide security immediately after the incident occurred last Saturday.

The new proposal also emphasizes that the Kerala Police should hand over all intelligence reports regarding security threats to the Governor to the CRPF.

The Governor to give a detailed report

Meanwhile, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan is set to provide a detailed report to the Central government regarding the protests he faced in various parts of the state. The report will highlight that there is a complete breakdown of law and order in the state, emphasizing that the protests against him, as the head of the government, have escalated beyond acceptable limits.

Indications suggest that the Governor may mention the Chief Minister’s alleged redirection of SFI activists towards him and could also reference remarks made by the Chief Minister about him. At the same time, there is a prevailing sentiment within the CPM that the state should write a letter to the Centre, urging the recall of the Governor.

The governor, currently in Pune, is scheduled to return to Kochi on January 30 and subsequently proceed to Thiruvananthapuram. Following this, he is set to depart for Delhi on February 2. During his visit to Delhi, the Governor plans to meet with key central leaders.