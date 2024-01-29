Local bodies should shelter inter-faith couples, says CMP, Cong’s Marxist ally in Kerala

Kochi: The Communist Marxist Party (CMP), an ally of the Congress in Kerala, has proposed that local self government institutions should arrange accommodation for inter-faith couples who are forced out of their houses.

The CMP made the suggestion in its draft political resolution released at its 11th Party Congress which concluded here on Monday. The party document stated that CMP believes that marriage between young men and women belonging to different religions and castes is to be encouraged.

“Old rotten dowry system, honour killings and attacks resulting from toxic relationships are an insult to Kerala society. The government aid given to inter-faith couples is minimal today. It should be increased significantly. If inter-faith couples are unable to stay at their homes, then local bodies should be entrusted to arrange accommodation for them. Special projects have to be designed for the uplift of inter-faith married couples,” the draft resolution reads.

The document makes the party’s views clear on the part where it lists its stands on topics such as religion, land issues, communalism, caste census and adivasi-dalit issues.

“Despite all of its shortcomings religion remains sgnificant even in 21st century because the common people find it to be a means of solace amid their hardships. Religion will not backtrack from human life without overcoming the social conditions that created religion. It is because of this scientific view that CMP doesn’t believe that religious believers can be transformed by regularly pointing out and ridiculing the irrationalities in religion. CMP is of the view that communist parties should engage in a political organising exercise which considers the masses majority of whom are religious believers,” the party resolution states.

CMP general secretary C P John speaks during their 11th Party Congress in Kochi on Monday. Photo: Special arrangement

Though an ally of the Congress in Kerala ever since it was founded in 1986 by communist stalwart M V Raghavan after he was expelled from the CPM, the CMP’s draft resolution has criticised the grand old party.

“The message from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh (election results) is that Congress as an organisation should have more internal discipline. One of the reasons for the defeat is that its leaders failed to consider the larger cause of India beyond their concerns for their own power,” CMP criticises. It also slammed Congress for failing to bring together other political parties during state polls.

On the 2021 assembly polls in Kerala, the CMP’s assessment is that had Kerala Congress (M) not left the Congress-led United Democratic Front ahead of the elections, the alliance could have come to power with at least 75 seats.

The three-day Party Congress ended on Monday after a series of discussions, a massive political rally and cultural events. Inaugurating the public meet as part of the summit on Sunday, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan had hailed CMP as a party of undiluted political stances.

Addressing the meet, CMP general secretary C P John said that only neo communist movements like CMP would survive from the Left spectrum in the next 25 years. Ideologically, CMP has rejected Stalinism and subscribes to the views putforth by Polish-german revolutionary Rosa Luxemburg who developed a humanitarian theory of Marxism, stressing democracy and revolutionary mass action to achieve international socialism.