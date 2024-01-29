Two killed after music troupe's vehicle collides with truck in Pathanamthitta

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 29, 2024 09:00 AM IST Updated: January 29, 2024 09:25 AM IST
Van collides with truck in Pathanamthitta. Photo: Manorama

Pathanamthitta: A road accident claimed two lives on the Pathanamthitta-Kozhenchery road near Punnalam Padi on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Ajit from Nilgiri and Akhil from Punnapra, were part of the Kuttanad Kannaki Creations music troupe. A third member, Surjith from Alappuzha's Mutukulam, sustained severe injuries in the collision between their vehicle and a vegetable truck that was en route to Pathanamthitta from Kozhencherry.

The troupe's pickup van, belonging to a Punnapra native, suffered extensive damage in the accident. The group was on their way back after a performance at Seethathodu.  

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout