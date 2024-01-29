Two killed after music troupe's vehicle collides with truck in Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: A road accident claimed two lives on the Pathanamthitta-Kozhenchery road near Punnalam Padi on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Ajit from Nilgiri and Akhil from Punnapra, were part of the Kuttanad Kannaki Creations music troupe. A third member, Surjith from Alappuzha's Mutukulam, sustained severe injuries in the collision between their vehicle and a vegetable truck that was en route to Pathanamthitta from Kozhencherry.

The troupe's pickup van, belonging to a Punnapra native, suffered extensive damage in the accident. The group was on their way back after a performance at Seethathodu.