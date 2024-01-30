Another case against gang that cheated Kollam Thulasi; expatriate complains Rs 32.5 lakh swindled

Thiruvananthapuram: An expatriate has come forward with a complaint that the gang that allegedly swindled Rs 20 lakh from movie actor Kollam Thulasi has extorted Rs 32.5 lakh from him as well. Rajan, a native of Pattam, has said in his police complaint that the gang took the money from him by promising to pay a dividend of Rs 400 per lakh per day. Based on the complaint, the Medical College police have registered a case against Santhosh (60), a resident of Pulimoodu Lane in Vattiyoorkavu, who is the owner of a firm called G.Capital, and his friend Anil Kumar.

Earlier, the Museum Police had arrested Santhosh and his son Deepak on the complaint of Kollam Thulasi. Rajan came forward with the complaint after learning about this. In the complaint, Rajan stated that he paid them Rs 43.5 lakh in instalments in 2020, and they returned Rs 11 lakh as a profit share.

According to the police, the gang has extorted money from many people, including prominent personalities, by promising to double their investment very quickly through the share market. Many such investors have not filed any complaints because of the embarrassment and fear of infamy. It is also reported that many people have invested money, even by mortgaging their houses and other belongings