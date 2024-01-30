Kannur: The Mattannur fast-track special court here on Tuesday sentenced a 63-year-old man to 10 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl.

The accused, Abdul Khader from Kolari, was also levied with a fine of Rs 90,000. The special court judge Anit Joseph found Khader guilty under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and delivered the verdict.

The incident leading to the case happened within the jurisdiction of the Mattannur police station in November 2022. According to the chargesheet submitted by the cops, the accused sexually abused the girl at his retail shop.

Public Prosecutor Advocate PV Sheena represented the state during the trial, while Mattannur Sub Inspector Rajeevan TC spearheaded the investigation.