Man ends life at estranged wife's house in Pathanamthitta

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 30, 2024 12:21 PM IST
The deceased, PB Hashim (39), was a resident of Puthanpura at Potassery in Changanassery.

Pathanamthitta: A man set himself ablaze and died reaching the house of his estranged wife at Valanchuzhi here. 

The deceased, PB Hashim (39), was a resident of Puthanpura at Potassery in Changanassery. The incident happened at 12.30 midnight on Sunday.

Hashim had died by the time the fire brigade from Pathanamthitta reached the spot. The deceased and his wife have reportedly been living separately for the last two years, and it is believed that the problems between the two led to the suicide.

RELATED ARTICLES

The body of the deceased was handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem examination at Pathanamthitta General Hospital. The funeral was held at Puthoorpally mosque, Changanassery. 
Hashim is survived by his father Badarudheen and children Hashima and Hanna Nasrin.

(Suicide is not a solution to any problem. Seek the help of a mental health professional and overcome your problems. Helpline numbers – 1056, 0471-2552056)

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA