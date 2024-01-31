Kerala Governor has a photo craze and it is like a disease: Pannyan

Alappuzha: The CPI has now trained its guns on Arif Mohammed Khan with senior leader Pannyan Raveendran saying the Governor has a craze to get photographed and this fantasy has afflicted him like a disease.

Inaugurating a ‘Democratic Street’ here on Tuesday as part of the nationwide agitation organized by the All India Youth Federation (AIYF), the party's youth organization, Raveendran said the post of the Governor had become a decorative one. “Wherever he goes, the Governor has to be in a photo. The country doesn't need this post that is like a scarecrow,” Pannyan Raveendran said.

The CPI leader also attacked the BJP, saying that the saffron party was not upholding the concept of Ram Rajya as in the mythology. Ram's sacrificial spirit was a guiding one for humanity, but the BJP is rewriting the notions, he said.

“In Ayodhya, the RSS's Ram was installed. The BJP's Ram Rajya aims to achieve its agenda by dividing people along religious lines. No one will be allowed to question it. The assassins of Gandhiji are once again trying to sow the seeds of communalism in the country. The people of the country must strongly resist and defeat it. However, such an approach is not going to come from the main opposition Congress. Power is their only goal,” Pannyan Raveendran said. He added that Congress does not even have a stand on many things.

CPI district secretary T J Anjalose, DYFI central committee member R Rahul, CPI leaders P V Sathyanesan, S Solomon, and G Krishnaprasad among others spoke on the occasion.

Poet Vayalar Sarath Chandra Varma inaugurated the cultural evening held as part of the event. Folklore Academy Award winner Punnapra Jyothikumar delivered the keynote address.

AIYF state secretary T T Jismon will inaugurate the valedictory function which will be held at 10 am on Wednesday. State committee member R Anjali will preside.