Sreekumaran Thampi's song rejected due to cliche impressions: K Satchidanandan

K Satchidanandan, the president of Kerala Sahitya Akademi, has publicly responded to Sreekumaran Thampi's allegations of disrespect following the rejection of his song by the institution.



Satchidanandan revealed that the committee decided to reject Thampi's song due to the prevalent use of cliché expressions. Satchidanandan added that small matters are being turned into big controversies on social media.

“Thampi had been invited to pen a composition for the government. But the committee, comprising esteemed poets and literary figures, ultimately did not endorse Thampi's piece. I thought the Secretary had informed Thampi about the rejection. The committee chose a song written by Harinarayan instead. K Bijipal will compose the music for the song,” Satchidanandan said.

Sreekumaran Thampi has openly criticized the Kerala Sahitya Akademi, citing a lack of communication and respect from the organization post-submission.