Liquor prices, power tariff to go up; what's costlier & cheaper after Kerala Budget

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 05, 2024 11:43 AM IST Updated: February 05, 2024 11:45 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal presented his fourth budget on Monday. Here's a list of items which grew costlier and cheaper respectively after this budget.

Price Up

  • Lease stamp duty rates to be increased
  • Price of liquor to go up; Indian Made Foreign Liquor to cost Rs 10 more
  • Electricity tariff to be hiked as part of additional tax collection measures. Duty of those who generate own electricity hiked from 1.2 paise to 15 paise
  • Court-related fees to go up. Fees for filing appeals to go up
Price Down

  • Tax on registration of All India Tourist buses reduced
