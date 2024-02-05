Man booked in fake drug tip-off against beauty parlour owner

Thrissur: The police have nabbed a person for the fake tip-off that resulted in the wrongful arrest and incarceration of beauty parlour owner Sheela Sunny. The woman entrepreneur spent 72 days behind bars last year.

The police investigation found that Eroor native Narayana Das, who was a friend of Sheela's relative, gave the fake tip-off to the Excise department which resulted in the arrest.



Sheela was arrested after sleuths seized 'LSD stamps' from her bag. However, a chemical analysis later revealed that the confiscated items were fake.

Narayana Das has been instructed to appear before the police for interrogation. Crime Branch ACP has filed a report with the Thrissur Sessions Court on the same.

The fake case

Chalakkudy native Sheela was arrested on February 27, 2023, based on a tip-off received via an internet call.



As per Excise, was nabbed with ‘drugs worth Rs 1 lakh', and claimed that it received precise information on where the stamps were hidden. However, the chemical analysis, done by the Regional Chemical Examiner's Laboratory in Kakkanad, clarified that it was fake stamps.

While it became clear that Sheela was entrapped in the drug case, she could not get bail from lower courts due to the nature of the alleged offence. She later moved the High Court to secure release in May, 2023.

During the investigation, cops found hints about the involvement of Lydia, Sheela's daughter-in-law's sister. However in September 2023, the High Court stayed her arrest.