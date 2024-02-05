Kerala Budget 2024: 3 centres of Digital University, 25 private industrial parks to come up in state

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 05, 2024 08:54 AM IST Updated: February 05, 2024 10:02 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Finance Minister K N Balagopal has begun presenting his fourth budget. The state budget is expected to find maximum revenue to overcome the severe financial crisis plaguing the state and announce some benefits ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

It is expected that at least a portion of the dues to be paid to various sections, including government employees and pensioners, will be announced in the budget. Although there is no chance of increasing the welfare pension, an announcement on the disbursement of a portion of the 5-month arrear is expected. It is indicated that there will be an increase in the support price of rubber by at least Rs 20.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA